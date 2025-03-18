JEE Main 2025 candidates to get city intimation slip soon for Session 2

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to release the city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2, as reported by the Economic Times. Once made available, candidates can download the slip from the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This city slip will specify the examination city and date, helping candidates make necessary travel arrangements. However, the complete address of the exam centre, along with reporting time and exam instructions, will only be provided later via the admit card. The city slip and admit card are separate documents, each serving distinct purposes.

As per the schedule, Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be conducted on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8, while Paper 2 (BArch/BPlan) is set for April 9. The tests will be held in a computer-based format, the Economic Times reports.

Candidates should note that even though they submit city preferences during registration, final allocations depend on availability. In cases of high demand, candidates may be assigned to nearby cities. Also, requests for changes will not be entertained under normal circumstances.

To download the city slip:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the Session 2 city intimation slip link

Enter your login credentials

Download and save the slip for future use

On exam day, only specific items will be permitted — printed admit card, a valid photo ID (Aadhaar, passport or voter ID), a passport-size photograph, a transparent ballpoint pen, self-declaration form (if required), and a PwD (Persons with Disabilities) certificate (if applicable). A transparent water bottle may also be allowed.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for timely updates.