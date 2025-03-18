JAM results 2025 OUT! Here's how you can check and other details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi released the results of the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2025 on March 18.



Candidates who took the exam can now access their scorecards on the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in, by logging in with their enrollment ID, email ID, password, and a Captcha code.



The results mark the first step for students aiming to secure postgraduate seats across premier institutes.



Scorecard availability

Qualified candidates can download their JAM 2025 scorecards from March 24 to July 31, exclusively through the official portal.



The scorecard will feature key details, including the candidate’s all-India rank (AIR), alongside their performance metrics. Only those who meet the qualifying criteria will have access to this document, which is essential for the admission process.



How to check JAM 2025 results

Follow these steps to view and download your results:

- Step 1: Visit jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

- Step 2: Click the ‘JAM 2025 result declared’ link.

- Step 3: Access the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal via the provided link.

- Step 4: Enter your Enrollment ID or Email ID and password.

- Step 5: Solve the arithmetic Captcha and input the answer.

- Step 6: Hit the ‘Submit’ button.

- Step 7: View and save your JAM 2025 result for future reference.



Important dates

The JOAPS portal will open for admission applications from March 26 to April 9, 2025.Key dates include - May 8: Release of the invalid category candidates list.

- May 26: Publication of the first admission list.

- May 30: Deadline for seat booking fee payment for first-list candidates.

- June 7 to July 7: Window for withdrawal of admission.



Up to four admission rounds will be conducted to fill available seats, with candidates urged to adhere to deadlines.



Scope of JAM 2025

JAM scores facilitate entry into programmes like Master of Science (MSc), MSc (Tech), MS Research, MSc-MTech Dual Degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and MSc-PhD Dual Degree at various institutes.



This year, JAM 2025 will enable admission to over 2,000 seats. The exam, held across approximately 100 cities in India, offered seven specialisations: Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.



Merit lists for each test paper will reflect seat availability per category.



With results now live, aspirants should prepare for the admission phase while tracking updates on jam2025.iitd.ac.in. The JAM 2025 process underscores IIT Delhi’s role in shaping advanced academic opportunities in science and technology across India.