Indian PhD student in UK shares struggle: “Reconsider studying here”

An Indian student in his final year of a PhD in Computer Science in the United Kingdom (UK) has issued a cautionary tale for prospective international students.



In a Reddit post titled ‘UK Is a Trap for International Students – My Personal Experience’, he urged others to rethink their plans, claiming the UK has become “extremely tough” for students like him.



Posted on the subreddit r/Indians_StudyAbroad, his message has sparked widespread discussion.



Harsh realities in a student's life

The student painted a grim picture, warning that moving to the UK could lead to “wasting your money, time, and energy.”



He described how many peers, including those with master’s degrees and extended post-study work (PSW) visas, struggle with low-paying part-time jobs that barely cover living costs.



“I’ve seen friends become extremely thin, lose their hair, and eventually return to India because they simply couldn’t cope,” he wrote, citing physical and emotional tolls.



Mounting challenges in the UK

Among the issues highlighted were:

- Poor food quality

- Exorbitant housing costs

- Unpredictable work schedules

- Harsh weather conditions

- Instances of racism



The student also pointed to a financial squeeze, with many students relying heavily on parental support to survive, adding pressure back home.



Low returns on investment

The Reddit user argued that a one-year MSc in the UK offers scant value compared to alternatives. “It’s considered equivalent to a BTech or BE in India or less than an MS in the US,” he wrote, suggesting it delivers a poor return on investment compared to a full MS in the USA or an MTech/ME/MS in India.



He added, “99% of my friends have returned to India after their MSc or MSc + PSW,” underscoring limited job prospects.



A plea to reconsider

“Please take my experience seriously. You might want to reconsider coming to the UK,” the student implored. His post reflected a growing sentiment among some international students about the challenges of studying and staying in the UK post-graduation.



Reactions

The post drew varied responses online. One user remarked, “Basic checks on job prospects would reveal these difficulties, but students still fall for ‘educational consultants’ pushing universities for commissions.”



Another added, “The UK job market is terrible. Stop doing CS and get into other fields. CS’s glory days are behind it,” hinting at broader disillusionment with Computer Science as a career path in the country.