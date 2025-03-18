India Post GDS result 2025: Merit list for 21,413 posts expected soon

The India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment process for 2025 is nearing its most anticipated moment — the release of the merit list.

According to ET Now, the official portal, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, has already activated the application status link, indicating that the circle-wise merit list PDF could be announced anytime soon.

Unlike other government recruitment processes, India Post GDS selection does not involve a written exam. Instead, candidates are shortlisted based on their Class X marks, through a system-generated merit list. Once released, candidates can check their selection status by visiting indiapostgdsonline.gov.in and downloading the PDF.

To check their application status, candidates need to go to the website, click on the application status link, enter their registration number, and download the displayed PDF. As per ET Now, after the merit list is published, applicants will be required to enter their application number and date of birth on the portal to access and save the merit list PDF.

The recruitment drive covers a wide geographical spread, with vacancies across Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Successful candidates will be offered positions with a monthly pay ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 29,380. For those eagerly awaiting updates, the portal remains the most reliable source of information, and candidates are advised to regularly check indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.