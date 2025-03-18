IIT Roorkee to announce GATE 2025 results on MARCH 19! Details here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is set to declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 results tomorrow, March 19.



Candidates who took the exam can check their scores on the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, by logging into the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal with their enrollment ID and password.



The results will include separate ranks and scores for sectional papers such as XE (Engineering Sciences), XH (Humanities and Social Sciences), and XL (Life Sciences), with scores valid for three years from the announcement date.



Key details

According to IIT Roorkee’s official schedule, the GATE 2025 results will be released on March 19, though the time when the results will be published remains unspecified.



Last year, results were published between 5.30 pm and 5.45 pm on March 16, offering a possible window for this year’s release.



Scorecard details

The GATE 2025 scorecard will be issued exclusively to candidates who meet or exceed the qualifying marks set for their respective category [Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or Persons with Disability (PwD)] in each paper.



Those falling below this mark will not receive a scorecard. The document will detail:



- Marks secured in each exam section

- Overall GATE score

- All India Rank (AIR)



Scorecards will only be released for candidates clearing the cut-off, serving as proof of their performance in this competitive exam.



What does GATE qualification mean?

Qualifying in GATE 2025 does not automatically ensure admission, scholarships, or job placements. Admission depends entirely on the criteria of the admitting institute, while job opportunities with public sector undertakings (PSUs) are not guaranteed.



The official GATE website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, clarified that IIT Roorkee bears no responsibility for securing admission, scholarships, or employment based on GATE results.