IIT JAM 2025 results to be declared today with key dates and admission details

The wait is almost over for candidates who appeared for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is set to release the results today, March 18. Aspirants can check their scores on the official portal — jam2025.iitd.ac.in — once they are live, as reported by India Today.

To download the results, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the results link displayed on the homepage, enter their login credentials, and submit. Their scorecard will then appear on the screen, which they are advised to save and print for future reference.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi conducted JAM 2025 on February 2 in a computer-based format, covering seven subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

The provisional answer keys were published on February 14, and objections were accepted until February 20.

As per the official schedule, scorecards will be made available on the candidate portal from March 24. Following this, the admission application window via the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal will remain open from March 26 to April 9.

The list of invalid category candidates is expected to be published on May 8. The first admission list will be announced on May 26, with the last date for seat booking fee payment being May 30. Withdrawal options will be open from June 7 to July 7.

According to India Today, the JAM score will directly determine admissions for courses such as MSc, MSc (Tech), MS Research, and MSc MTech. Dual Degree, Joint MSc PhD, and MSc PhD Dual Degree, at various participating institutes. No additional screening, interview or suitability test will be required. For further information, aspirants are advised to check the official IIT JAM portal.