Vadodara car crash: Accused Chaurasia's 'Another Round' chant linked to THIS Danish film on binge drinking

Rakshit Chaurasia, a law student facing charges for a reckless driving incident in Vadodara that killed a woman and injured eight others, appears to have been influenced by the Danish film, Another Round.



Police suspect that his chant of “another round” after the crash, also captured on video beside his damaged car, was a reference to the movie. A Times of India report from today, Monday, March 17, cited police sources confirming this connection, noting that a poster of Another Round was found in Chaurasia’s rented flat in the city.



What is the movie?

Released in 2020, Another Round is a critically acclaimed Danish film featuring Mads Mikkelsen. It portrays four high school teachers who test a theory about maintaining a steady blood alcohol level to enhance creativity and confidence. Known as "Druk" (binge drinking) in Denmark, the film won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film.



While Vadodara Police suggest Chaurasia drew inspiration from it, they are still investigating whether alcohol played a role in his actions during the accident.



The discovery of the movie poster in his residence has led police to explore its influence on his mindset, though it remains unclear if intoxication was a factor in the deadly crash. Police are still speculating on the pieces of evidence gathered.



The fatal incident unfolded in Vadodara, Gujarat, when Chaurasia’s car slammed into a two-wheeler, resulting in one woman’s death and injuries to eight others.