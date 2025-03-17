Surprise call from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan gives wings to this girl's dreams

Struggle against parental pressure

Khushbu’s story gained attention after a media channel highlighted how her parents compelled her to enroll in the Arts stream, despite her desire to study science.



While her brothers were permitted to take up science, Khushbu was denied the same opportunity.



Why?



She scored 399 out of 500 marks in her Class X exams, just one mark shy of the 400 her parents had set as a benchmark, to be allowed to take up science.



In an interview earlier this week, she emotionally expressed her frustration, stating, “There’s so much partiality and bias. My brothers can study science, but I’m denied because I scored one mark less.”



Dharmendra Pradhan lends a hand

During the call, Minister Pradhan assured Khushbu that her dream of studying science was not out of reach. He revealed that he had already coordinated with the Danapur district magistrate to ensure her admission into the Science stream.



“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will make sure you can study the subjects you want. The district magistrate will arrange your admission. Start preparing for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and work toward becoming a doctor,” Pradhan encouraged her, offering support and inspiration to chase her ambition.