Regulator or racket? Delhi Medical Council faces explosive allegations

Two major doctors' associations have called for a high-level inquiry into alleged financial and procedural irregularities within the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), citing concerns over favouritism, mismanagement, and defiance of government orders.

In separate letters addressed to the Union Health Minister and the Health Minister of the Government of NCT of Delhi, the Doctors Association of Jammu (DAJ) and the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) have urged authorities to take immediate action to restore trust in the regulatory framework governing medical professionals.

According to FORDA, key office-bearers of DMC, including its president and vice-president, have been implicated in a series of violations. The allegations, first brought to light by Dr Pankaj Solanki — an elected DMC member and former FORDA president — point to recruitment manipulations, financial discrepancies, and a failure to comply with government and General Body Meeting (GBM) directives.

The DAJ letter further highlights concerns about transparency and accountability, warning that vested interests might attempt to obstruct justice, harm whistleblowers, or destroy crucial evidence. FORDA echoed these fears, stressing the need for protective measures for those exposing the alleged corruption.

Both associations have demanded an independent, high-level investigation to ensure accountability and prevent further erosion of trust in the system. They have emphasised that the credibility of medical governance is at stake and that urgent corrective measures must be implemented.