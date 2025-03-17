Karnataka: One student dies, 28 hospitalised due to food poisoning at illegal hostel

In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old student died and 30 others took ill due to suspected food poisoning in an unauthorised hostel run by a private school in Malavalli taluk on Sunday, March 16.

The incident took place in Gokula Vidya Samsthe in T Kagepura village in the taluk. A Marwadi businessman from Malavalli Town had got food prepared from an hotel in the town for his relatives and guests from Mysuru and Bengaluru who had visited his house to celebrate the holi festival. The businessman gave the leftovers to the school authorities so they could serve the food to the students.

On Friday night, March 14, the school staff served the food, vegetable pulav and chutney, for the students given by the businessman. But on Saturday afternoon, March 16, the students complained to the authorities of vomiting, diarrhoea and fever, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The authorities had immediately provided them with ORS powder and medicines.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi told reporters that on Sunday morning, March 16, a student named Kerlong, hailed from Meghalaya, collapsed in the hostel while others expressed stomach pain and vomiting. The school authorities rushed them to the hospital, but Kerlong was declared brought dead.

"The school, which was established in 1989, was running the hostel illegally without any permission nor proper infrastructure. The school had permission for LKG to Class VIII, but the management was running upto SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) illegally. There were 252 students studying in the school, of which 24 students were from Meghalaya and six were local students staying in the hostel, which was run on the first floor of the school building," he said.

Baladandi said that on Friday night, March 14, the students who consumed the food didn't complain of any uneasiness or illness, but on Saturday, March 15, when students complained of stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea, theys were given medicine while six with severe pain and illness were admitted to hospital.

"On Sunday morning, one student from Meghalaya died while out of the 28 who were hospitalised of which seven are in serious condition while one is on a ventilator in ICU (Intensive Care Unit). A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Section 106 (death by negligence) and Section 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the school owner and staff," he said.

The District Health Officer, Dr Mohan, said that the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is available.

"The 24 students who fell ill are from Meghalaya while the remaining are local students. The relatives and family members of the businessmen who had consumed food during the Holi festival too, have suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea. They have received treatment at several places. An FIR has been registered in connection with the case," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kumar who visited the school and hospital while speaking to reporters, said that the institution had obtained permission to run from LKG to Class VIII and for admitting 252 students. But the management had not taken permission for the residential school, which was being run illegally.

"The food was eaten by 26 students who hailed from Meghalaya and six local children. While one student died, the other sick children who were admitted to MIMS (Multi-Therapy Institute of Medical Sciences) Hospital were being provided with proper treatment. However, one student is being treated in the ICU. Legal action will be taken against the school administration, the hotel which prepared the food and the staff who gave the food to children without checking the quality," he said.

Police said that they have arrested the school owner, the hostel warden for providing leftovers without checking the quality and the hotel cook who prepared the food, according to the report by The New Indian Express.