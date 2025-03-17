Indian Air Force releases results for AFCAT 01/2025: Check details here

The Indian Air Force (IAF) announced the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2025 today, March 17, with candidates now able to check their scores on the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

The exam, conducted on February 22 and 23, saw widespread participation across multiple test centres in India. According to a report by the Times of India, this selection process aims to recruit 336 Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers across various branches of the IAF.

AFCAT is a crucial entry point for aspiring officers in the Indian Air Force. Candidates who have qualified in this stage will now proceed to the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interviews, where they will be evaluated on leadership, personality, and communication skills.

Times of India reports that the final selection process also includes a medical examination before candidates are inducted into the Air Force Academy for training.

How to check AFCAT 01/2025 results

Visit the official AFCAT portal: afcat.cdac.in Log in with your registered email ID and password Navigate to the results section and download your scorecard Save or print the scorecard for future reference

Exam structure and selection process

The AFCAT 01/2025 exam was a computer-based test conducted in two shifts each day. It consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions with a total of 300 marks. Subjects tested included General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude. Candidates had two hours to complete the exam, with a negative marking system in place — one mark was deducted for every incorrect response.

Following the AFSB interviews and medical examinations, the final merit list will determine which candidates will join the Air Force Academy for training. For more updates, candidates are advised to check the official AFCAT website.