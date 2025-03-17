Gujarat medical students seen playing loud music and dancing outside hospital

Dr Kamlesh Shah, Dean of GMERS Medical College and Hospital, stated that the event was authorised under strict conditions to ensure that hospital patients and nearby residents were not disturbed.

"Students had submitted a proposal to college authorities for organising annual programmes. They were allowed to celebrate at a football ground in front of the college building on the condition that patients at the hospital and residents of nearby areas wouldn't be inconvenienced," PTI quoted Dr Shah as saying.

The college had permitted celebrations from March 15 to 18. However, social media posts show students flouting these guidelines. In light of the incident, Dr Shah confirmed that a committee has been set up to investigate the matter, and action will be taken based on its findings.

GMERS, a Gujarat government body, oversees the management of several medical colleges and hospitals in the state.