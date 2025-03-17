Dreams to dust: Bengaluru techie earning Rs 1.5 lakh per month struggling to sustain family

A Redditor with the username 'onepoint5zero' recently busted the myth of an ideal life in Bengaluru.



In a post titled “Why does life in a metro feel so fragile?” on the Indian Workplace subreddit, he detailed how his monthly income of over Rs 1.5 lakh fails to deliver the stability he had imagined.



Despite the impressive figure, he fears that losing his job would exhaust his savings in mere months, exposing the reality of his metropolitan dream.



Financial strain beneath the surface

While his salary might turn heads, the user's financial reality is less glamorous. After supporting his family in his hometown and paying off loans, he’s left with just Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 in monthly savings.



What he saves offers a little buffer against the uncertainties of life in a city like Bengaluru, where expenses relentlessly chip away at his earnings.



From aspiration to anxiety

Once, Bengaluru symbolised an opportunity for him as a bustling hub, now, it is like a brittle flower pot, on the edge of collapse.



The fear of job loss looms large, and with scanty emergency funds, he estimates his savings would vanish within three to four months, swallowed by Easy Monthly Installments (EMIs) and daily costs.

Even housing feels out of reach, residing in a paying guest setup with his fiancée, the daunting prospect of renting a flat in Bengaluru only increases his unease about the prospect.



Weight of family duty

Beyond personal woes, the user carries the burden of his parents’ dependence on him. Their survival hinges on his monthly support, a responsibility that amplifies both his financial and emotional stress. This dual pressure of sustaining himself in a costly city while managing his family casts a shadow over his once-bright aspirations.



High costs of living in a metro

Bengaluru’s soaring cost of living adds salt to the wound. Despite his income, the basic necessities, decent food, groceries, and housing are expensive. This relentless inflation takes away the promise of a comfortable life, leaving him questioning the value of his earnings.



A broader struggle?

He further ponders if this fragility is Bengaluru’s alone or a shared plight among young professionals nationwide. How he wonders, did a salary once deemed substantial become a source of such pressure?

The online community responded with empathy and stark truths. “Income isn’t wealth,” one user remarked, pointing to the security gap only generational wealth can bridge. Another added, “Welcome to adult life, constant anxiety and money worries are standard.