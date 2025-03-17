DeepSeek's vision: CEO Wenfeng says he would hire humanities graduates over tech experts

Departing from existing industry norms, DeepSeek, a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm led by CEO Liang Wenfeng, is redefining its hiring process.



The company prioritises humanities graduates over tech enthusiasts, valuing creativity, intellectual curiosity, and diverse viewpoints over technical expertise.



This unconventional approach targets Generation Z and avid readers, whom Wenfeng believes bring imaginative thinking essential for long-term innovation, according to an Economic Times report from today, Monday, March 17.



During a 2023 interview with Chinese outlet 36Kr, Wenfeng elaborated, "When aiming for rapid results, it makes sense to hire those who already possess the necessary expertise,” he said and added, “However, for long-term ambitions, experience holds less significance. Core competencies, an inventive mindset, and an unwavering passion for the work are attributes I value above all else.”



This stance sets DeepSeek apart from giants like Meta and OpenAI, which lean heavily on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) candidates.



Wenfeng prioritises non-traditional backgrounds, arguing that humanities-trained individuals offer critical insights into human behaviour and culture, enriching AI development.



“Bringing in individuals with an academic grounding in the humanities infuses the team with diverse perspectives that enrich the creative process,” he said and added, “Each employee carries a unique set of experiences and insights that contribute to a collaborative and dynamic work environment.”



Wenfeng’s vision emphasises autonomy, encouraging a workplace where continuous exploration thrives, free from rigid constraints, to address complex AI challenges.