CUET PG 2025 admit cards released for March 21-25 exams: Check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for candidates appearing in the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes 2025 (CUET PG 2025) for exams scheduled between March 21 and 25. Candidates can access and download their hall tickets from exams.nta.ac.in.

As reported by Scroll, the admit cards for later examination dates will be released subsequently. “Admit Card of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held between 21st to 25th March 2025, are hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ ," reads the NTA notification.

It also specified that admit cards for the exams held after March 25 will be released subsequently. The CUET PG 2025 exams are being conducted from March 13 to April 1 in a total of 43 shifts, each lasting 90 minutes. The official schedule detailing the subject-wise test dates has been made available on the NTA website.

How to download CUET PG 2025 admit card

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:

Visit exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ Click on the CUET PG 2025 admit card link Enter the required login credentials and submit Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference

The direct link to download the admit card is https://cuetpg.ntaonline.in/admitcard/index .

Candidates are advised to verify details on their admit cards, including exam centre, timing, and instructions. Any discrepancies should be reported to NTA through the official website, as per Scroll.

For further details, candidates are encouraged to check the official notification at https://exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG/images/public-notice-regarding-release-of-admit-card-for-examinatrion-between-21st-to-25th-march-2025-for-cuet-pg-2025-1.pdf .