Cambridge PhD graduate struggles to find a job; shares her journey on Instagram

A PhD in Physics from the University of Cambridge is widely regarded as a gateway to a thriving career. Yet, for Dr Marika Niihori, the path forward proved unexpectedly challenging. Despite her stellar academic credentials, she faced months of struggle to secure a job, a journey she openly shared on the social media platform Instagram, reported Hindustan Times, today, Monday, March 17.
Last October, Marika celebrated a milestone on Instagram, announcing the completion of her Physics doctorate from Cambridge after four dedicated years.
The achievement seemed to promise a seamless transition into a rewarding career. However, the reality was starkly different, she encountered over 70 rejections in her quest for a suitable position.
The emotional toll
In a candid Instagram post last month, Marika reflected, “I never imagined the job search would be this hard. I didn’t plan on a ‘career break,’ but having the freedom to pause has been an unexpected gift.”
Based in London, she grappled with isolation, often comparing herself to peers who did not opt for doctoral studies. “I wonder about the lives of friends who didn’t do a PhD, watching them progress while I felt stuck,” she shared. Despite her initial confidence that a Cambridge PhD would open doors effortlessly, the reality of the situation thrashed her dreams.
Landing a job
Marika acknowledged her fortunate position, noting that not everyone can afford a break during such uncertainty. Her perseverance paid off last week when she secured a role at a biotech start-up.
Her story, however, has ignited broader discussions about the job market’s harsh realities, even for elite graduates.
Sparking a wider debate
Marika’s experience has struck a chord with users online. “If a Cambridge PhD can’t land a job, what chance do we have?” one Instagram user commented.
Another argued, “This shows the higher education system is broken. We should push for vocational training and alternative paths instead.”