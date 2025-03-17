Cambridge PhD graduate struggles to find a job; shares her journey on Instagram

Last October, Marika celebrated a milestone on Instagram, announcing the completion of her Physics doctorate from Cambridge after four dedicated years.

The achievement seemed to promise a seamless transition into a rewarding career. However, the reality was starkly different, she encountered over 70 rejections in her quest for a suitable position.



The emotional toll

In a candid Instagram post last month, Marika reflected, “I never imagined the job search would be this hard. I didn’t plan on a ‘career break,’ but having the freedom to pause has been an unexpected gift.”



Based in London, she grappled with isolation, often comparing herself to peers who did not opt for doctoral studies. “I wonder about the lives of friends who didn’t do a PhD, watching them progress while I felt stuck,” she shared. Despite her initial confidence that a Cambridge PhD would open doors effortlessly, the reality of the situation thrashed her dreams.