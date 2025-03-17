Bihar Board Class XII results: When to expect the BSEB Inter scores in 2025

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Class XII (Intermediate) results for 2025 by the end of March, following its established release pattern from previous years. According to News18, the evaluation process is in its final stages, with topper interviews already underway as part of BSEB’s stringent verification process.

In response to past incidents of fraudulent rankings, the board introduced a multi-layered verification for top-performing students.

As reported by News18, candidates shortlisted as toppers must undergo an interview panel consisting of 13-14 examiners, where they answer 30-40 subject-related questions, along with some basic English queries.

Their handwriting is also cross-verified with exam papers to detect discrepancies, and rankings may be adjusted if irregularities are found.

This year, over 12.92 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Class XII exams, which were conducted from February 1 to 15 across two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.45 pm (morning) and 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm (evening).

The provisional answer key for the 50% objective section was released on February 28, and students were allowed to raise objections until March 5.

Going by past trends, the results are expected by the end of March. In 2024, results were declared on March 23, 40 days after the exams ended. Previous years followed a similar timeline — March 21 in 2023, March 16 in 2022, and March 26 in 2021.

Once released, students can check their results on the official websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com. To access the scorecard, students must enter their roll number and roll code. It is advisable to download and keep a copy for future reference.

In 2024, the overall pass percentage stood at 87.21%, with science recording 87.80%, commerce 94.88%, and arts 86.15%. The BSEB's verification measures aim to uphold credibility and prevent any manipulation in the ranking process.