‘Babysitting isn’t over’: JPMorgan workers vent in private chats over RTO crackdown, after internal page disabled

JPMorgan Chase’s strict return-to-office (RTO) mandate has triggered growing frustration among employees, many of whom have resorted to private chats and online forums to discuss the bank’s enforcement measures.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the financial giant issued a directive in January requiring all employees to return to the office five days a week, but the lack of internal communication has left many seeking answers elsewhere.

Private Signal groups have become hubs for discussions, with one long-time JPMorgan employee telling Business Insider that some of these groups receive over 100 messages a day. Employees are reportedly using these chats as informal “support groups” to share concerns and speculate on potential repercussions for failing to meet the RTO requirements.

The situation intensified after the bank disabled an internal webpage where employees had posted numerous complaints about the mandate. According to the Wall Street Journal, the page was taken down following an influx of negative comments.

Since then, conversations have shifted to external platforms, including Reddit, where JPMorgan employees have criticised Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jamie Dimon, for his firm stance on in-office work.

Discussions escalated after an unverified document, allegedly bearing JPMorgan branding, surfaced in one of these chat groups. The six-page document, reviewed by Business Insider, reportedly outlined steps for disciplining employees who fail to comply with RTO requirements, including fewer warnings before potential termination. However, its authenticity remains unconfirmed.

A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to verify the document but stated, “If employees are not meeting the expectations, there will be ramifications — just like any other performance issue.”

Adding to employee concerns, some fear their attendance and productivity are being closely monitored, with potential inaccuracies in tracking systems. A JPMorgan tech vice-president remarked sarcastically to Business Insider, “[We thought the] babysitting was ending.”

On Reddit, some employees have suggested that the mandate is a strategy to push voluntary resignations rather than implement outright layoffs, while others argue that widespread resistance to RTO could prevent mass terminations, considering the bank’s strong financial performance during remote work.