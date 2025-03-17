AP SSC exams from today; 6.49 lakh students to appear across 3,450 centres

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations for Class X students in Andhra Pradesh will commence today, Monday, March 17, and continue until April 1, with 6,49,884 students appearing across 3,450 centres. Of these, 3,15,697 are boys and 3,34,187 are girls.

The highest number of candidates is from Kurnool, Anantapur, and Prakasam districts. Authorities have identified 163 sensitive centres, which will be monitored under CCTV surveillance. To ensure fair conduct, 156 flying squads and 682 sitting squads have been deployed, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, in a recent review, warned of strict action against those spreading false information or rumours of paper leaks. Officials have been directed to investigate any such incidents immediately.

Section 144 has been imposed within 100 metres of examination centres, and nearby Xerox and internet centres will remain closed.

The examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, with students allowed entry between 8.45 am and 9.30 am. Hall tickets were made available online from March 3 and can also be obtained through school principals or WhatsApp services. The state government has arranged benches, lighting, fans, drinking water, and toilets at all centres.

Director of School Education V Vijaya Ramaraju said a State-level control room has been set up at 0866-2974540, operating round-the-clock until April 1. District administrations have been advised to establish similar centres. Students and parents can also reach out via email at dir_govexams@yahoo.com for assistance.

To prevent malpractices, unique confidential coded question papers will be used, enabling authorities to track irregularities to the specific exam centre and candidate. All centres have been declared "No Phone Zones," with only the Chief Superintendent permitted to carry a mobile phone.

Other electronic devices, including laptops, smartwatches, and Bluetooth devices, are strictly prohibited.

Director of Government Examinations Srinivasa Reddy said district-level observers and executive magistrates have been appointed to oversee the examinations, while mobile police squads will be deployed to maintain order.

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will provide free bus travel for students upon showing their hall tickets.

To counter the summer heat, ANMs with first-aid kits will be stationed at all centres, and electricity officials have been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Meanwhile, SSC (Open School) public exams will be held from March 17 to 28, with 30,334 students appearing across 471 centres. Spot valuation of answer scripts is scheduled from April 3 to 9 at designated district headquarters.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, and other ministers extended their best wishes to students. Taking to social media platform X, Naidu wrote, "Best wishes to all young friends appearing for their 10th class exams! Exams are a key milestone in your academic journey. Stay focused, work hard, and manage your time wisely. Believe in yourself, and success will follow."

Lokesh also posted, "Best wishes to all students appearing for their 10th class exams. Stay calm, reach the exam centres on time, and do your best. We have ensured drinking water and other facilities for a smooth experience. Good luck!"

Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy announced that free RTC bus travel has been arranged for students. He advised them to arrive early and perform well, urging them to fulfil their parents’ aspirations and achieve good results, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Number of candidates by medium

English: 5,64,064

Telugu: 51,069

Odia: 838

Tamil: 194

Kannada: 623

Hindi: 16

Urdu: 2,471

Total: 6,19,275