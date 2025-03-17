A legacy written in the stars — Remembering Kalpana Chawla on her birth anniversary

As the world awaits the safe return of astronaut Sunita Williams, India pauses to honour Kalpana Chawla on her birth anniversary.

Born on March 17, 1962, in Karnal, Haryana, Chawla was the first woman of Indian origin in space, and her journey — from a childhood fascination with aviation to a pioneering career at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) — continues to inspire generations.

Chawla’s passion for aerospace began early, fuelled by visits to local flying clubs with her father. She pursued aeronautical engineering at Punjab Engineering College, where she was the only woman in her batch, before moving to the United States in 1982.

There, she earned a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington, followed by a second master's and a PhD from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Her professional journey with NASA began in 1988 at the Ames Research Center. By 1995, she had joined the NASA Astronaut Corps, though her first application had been rejected two years earlier.

As reported by the Times of India, her first space mission was in 1997, aboard Space Shuttle Columbia (STS-87), where she served as a mission specialist and robotic arm operator.

Tragically, on February 1, 2003, Chawla’s second mission, STS-107, ended in disaster when Columbia disintegrated during re-entry. The Business Standard reports that NASA later named seven hills on Mars after the crew members, and India's first water satellite, Kalpana-1, was dedicated in her honour.

Her legacy extends beyond her scientific contributions. Remembering her, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge noted, “Her legacy serves as a powerful symbol of both female empowerment and gender equality.”

Dr Jyoti Eknath Gaikwad echoed this sentiment, calling her a “space star” who continues to inspire women worldwide.

Per her wishes, Chawla’s ashes were scattered over Zion National Park in Utah, a fitting tribute to a woman whose life was devoted to exploring the vastness of the cosmos.