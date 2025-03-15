Vadodara car crash: What did law student say in his defence?

The crash, captured on CCTV and widely circulated on social media, showed Chaurasia’s vehicle taking a sharp turn at high speed, leading to the collision. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the driving was reckless.

In the viral video, Chaurasia appeared intoxicated, shouting "another round, another round" and "Om Namah Shivay" erratically after the accident.

Later, Chaurasia told the media that he was driving the car at a speed of 50 kmph when he lost control of the vehicle due to potholes on the road.

He was arrested following the incident.

In an interview with ANI, he claimed, “We were going ahead of the scooty, we were turning right, and there was a pothole on the road. The car slightly touched the other vehicle and the airbag opened suddenly, our vision was hampered and the car went out of control.” He insisted he was driving at 50 km/hr, asserting the emergency airbag blocked his view, causing the loss of control.

Authorities are investigating the case, with Chaurasia’s statements under scrutiny. His denial of intoxication is in contrast with the video evidence, raising questions about the accident’s true cause as the legal process is underway.