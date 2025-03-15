“This isn’t an exam, it’s a game of luck”: SSC CGL 2024 results spark outrage over normalisation ‘scam’

The release of the SSC CGL 2024 final results on March 13 has ignited a storm of controversy, with candidates alleging inconsistencies in score normalisation, unexplained discrepancies in results, and a lack of transparency from the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Normalisation or Manipulation?

One of the major points of contention is the drastic variation in marks after normalisation. Several candidates and educators have reported significant increases in scores.

Umed Pratap Singh (@umedpratapsingh) highlighted the severity of the issue on X, tweeting:

"For many students, there has been a huge increase in marks due to Normalisation. One candidate received 96.7 extra marks compared to their raw score, while others saw no increase at all. How can there be such a huge difference without a hidden motive? Normalisation is a big scam. All major exams should be conducted in a single shift."