SSC GD 2025 results might release in March?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the results of the Constable General Duty (GD) recruiting exam in March. Candidates who took the exam will be able to view their results on the official website by entering their login credentials.

The tests took place on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25. The SSC GD Constable exam is intended to fill 39,481 openings for posts such as Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau, NDTV reports.

A total of 52,69,500 candidates applied for the positions.

The SSC GD Constable results will decide eligibility for the next stage of the recruiting process, which includes the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and following medical exams.

The exam was administered using a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, with 80 objective-type questions. Each correct answer was worth two points, while each erroneous answer was worth 0.25 points.

The SSC GD test was held in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.