Pondicherry University students protest over bus services

Students of Pondicherry University staged a protest at Gate 1 of the university, demanding the immediate reinstatement of the university’s day scholar bus services.

They also sought Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) buses for university students, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Student council president Gayathri, along with executive members Sajitha and Aijas, highlighted the transportation challenges faced by day scholars. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the university operated 11 buses across five routes.

However, these services were discontinued without any alternative arrangements, causing difficulties for the students. This was despite students having paid a fee of over Rs 7,000 under various development funds, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The council stated that multiple representations had been submitted to the university registrar, but no action was taken. Frustrated by the inaction, the students resorted to a protest.

They urged the administration to address the issue promptly, emphasising the need for essential infrastructure to support students.