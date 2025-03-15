NEET-PG postponement? Focus on INI-CET, UPSC CMS instead, advice experts

With National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 counselling stretching on, rumours are rife that NEET-PG 2025, in all likelihood, will be postponed.

While experts ask students to exercise caution instead of giving in to rumours, they also remind them that, around the corner are other exams which, more or less, have the same syllabus as NEET-PG

Take, for example, the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI - CET) July session scheduled tentatively for May 17, 2025. Or Union Public Service Commission - Combined Medical Services (UPSC CMS), which is on July 20, 2025.

Syllabus overlap between the three exams gives candidates the perfect opportunities to attempt them all.

Radiodiagnosis expert, Founder and CEO of Medsynapse Academy and Prepladder faculty Dr Nikita Nanwani points out that syllabus overlap between the three exams gives candidates the perfect opportunities to attempt them all.

"Those who have filled out the INI-CET application should target that first, as its schedule is more structured and reliable in terms of counselling and session commencement. After INI-CET, they can shift their focus back to NEET PG and previous years’ questions (PYQs)," she suggested.

Additionally, the UPSC CMS (Union Public Service Commission - Combined Medical Services) exam is scheduled for July 2025. Many NEET PG aspirants have also registered for this exam, making it another viable focus area.

"There’s no shortage of exams lined up. Candidates should take it one day at a time and focus on what is within their control, rather than stressing over potential postponements," Dr Nanwani said.