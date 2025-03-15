“Name came out randomly”: Vadodara car accident accused Rakshit Chaurasia on why he shouted “Nikita”

Rakshit Chaurasia, the Vadodara car accident accused, told media today, Saturday, March 15 that he was only shouting erratically after the accident to save himself.

When questioned by a reporter about "Nikita," the 20-year-old law student said that he chose the name at random.

"The girl's name came out randomly. Because I was in a panic state," Chaurasia told Zee News.

Chaurasia was allegedly inebriated in the viral accident video, as he was seen behaving wildly, saying "another round, another round," then a girl's name, "Nikita, Nikita, Nikita Meri," before suddenly chanting "Om Namah Shivay," Free Press Journal reports.