“Name came out randomly”: Vadodara car accident accused Rakshit Chaurasia on why he shouted “Nikita”

Rakshit Chaurasia, the Vadodara car accident accused, told media today, Saturday, March 15 that he was only shouting erratically after the accident to save himself.
When questioned by a reporter about "Nikita," the 20-year-old law student said that he chose the name at random.
"The girl's name came out randomly. Because I was in a panic state," Chaurasia told Zee News.
Chaurasia was allegedly inebriated in the viral accident video, as he was seen behaving wildly, saying "another round, another round," then a girl's name, "Nikita, Nikita, Nikita Meri," before suddenly chanting "Om Namah Shivay," Free Press Journal reports.
To recall, a woman died on the spot and four others were injured when a speeding automobile driven by Chaurasia collided with their two-wheelers in Vadodara in the early hours of Friday, March 14.
The collision occurred around 12.30 am near the Muktanand crossroads in the Karelibaug district, and Chaurasia was apprehended. Eyewitnesses said that the vehicle made a sudden curve and collided with the two-wheeler. The CCTV footage shows the automobile travelling at high speeds.
The 20-year-old law student claimed that the accident was caused by a pothole. Chaurasia denied to the reporters that he had been drinking. He further stated that he was driving at 50 kilometres per hour and that an emergency airbag was blocking his view.
“Today, I was told that one woman has died and a few have sustained injuries. I want to meet the family of the victims, it is my fault and whatever they want that should happen,” Chaurasia told media.