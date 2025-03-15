KL University: Zambian student selected for Bharatiya Amrit Mahotsav 2025

A Zambian student named Moses, who is studying Pharmacy in the second year at KL Deemed University, has been selected for the Bharatiya Amrit Mahotsav 2025 award, said SAC Director P Sai Vijay in a statement on Thursday.

The fashion show competition organised by the Sheeba Media Workshop was held at the international level on the 13th of this month in Andheri West, Mumbai. Mumbai Hustler Editor Dilshad S Khan, celebrity anchor, Miss India, actress, and TV talk show host Simran Ahuja, and many other celebrities attended the event as chief guests and presented the awards to the winners, he said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Sai Vijay said that they are very proud that a student named Moses, who belongs to a club called Fashion in the KL SAC section, participated in the international level fashion show and won the award.

He said that through the Student Activity Center (SAC) in their university, special training is being provided to students through various clubs by distinguished experts in the field of their interest.

Apart from this, he said that students from the SAC department are organising service programmes in the respective villages, according to the report by The New Indian Express.