Indian student Ranjani Srinivasan “self-deports” from US after visa revocation for participation in pro-Palestinian protests

Ranjani Srinivasan, an Indian citizen and doctoral student at Columbia University, has left the United States (US) following her participation in pro-Palestinian protests on campus, reported the Hindustan Times today, Saturday, March 15.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Srinivasan "self-deported" on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, after the State Department revoked her visa the previous week.

The Washington Times reported that DHS released video evidence showing Srinivasan hurrying down a jetway at an airport, believed to be LaGuardia, with her belongings in tow.



Columbia protestors under the radar

The Trump administration has further increased its crackdown on foreign nationals involved in last year’s pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University.



The US Justice Department is investigating whether the university hid "illegal aliens" on its campus, according to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Speaking on Friday, March 14, Blanche said that the effort initiated by President Donald Trump is to "end antisemitism in this country."



The administration has labelled the protesters "pro-Hamas", tying them to the militant group responsible for the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.



On Thursday evening, March 13, DHS agents released a warrant to search two university residences, Srinivasan, who fled the country, and a Palestinian woman, later arrested in Newark, New Jersey,



Why Srinivasan left

The Trump administration revoked Srinivasan’s F-1 student visa on March 5, 2025, citing her alleged "advocacy for violence and terrorism" and involvement in "activities supporting Hamas," according to a DHS news release.



Officials have not disclosed specific evidence supporting these claims. Video footage obtained by DHS via the newly launched CBP Home App, a self-deportation tool rolled out on Monday, showed Srinivasan leaving the US on March 11.



Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem shared the clip on X, depicting Srinivasan with a suitcase at LaGuardia Airport.