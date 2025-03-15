CEO offers “USD 0 first-year salary apprenticeship” opening. The internet is not impressed

The founder of a tech firm in North Macedonia has received criticism for promoting a year-long unpaid internship under him, which many have labelled as exploitative.

Petar Ninovski, Founder of Brainster, an international Ed-Tech company, posted on LinkedIn about a one-year "apprenticeship" that required graduates to labour eight to ten hours per day, five days a week — without pay, Hindustan Times reports.

Instead of a fair compensation, Ninovski offered a USD 500 monthly stipend and the opportunity to work directly with him, the CEO of three multimillion-dollar businesses. He admitted that the offer "sounds crazy" but framed it as a unique opportunity.

"I’m offering a USD 0 first-year salary apprenticeship position (USD 500/month) where you will work 8 to 10 hours a day, 5 days a week. Sounds crazy? It is. But if you’re ready to put in the work, I’ll give you something no one else will: direct access to work with me as a CEO managing three multi-million-dollar companies," Ninovski stated in his post.

Ninovski described the role as trailing him around his enterprises, managing critical projects, and even assisting with start-up investments. He promised applicants that they would not be assigned "meaningless tasks" but would instead be a part of something "historical."

Predictably, the internet did not share his enthusiasm. The post went viral, with many criticising the Chief Executive Officer for what they perceived as an attempt to exploit young workers.

One user commented on his post, “So, basically, you want free labour under the guise of mentorship? This is exploitation, not an opportunity.”

Another wrote, “This is the kind of thing that keeps the job market broken. People deserve to be paid for their work.”