AIBE 19 2025 results: How to check when released

The Bar Council of India is yet to announce the results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 for 2025.

When the AIBE results are announced, candidates can check them on the AIBE's official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 19 written test was conducted on December 22, 2024. In AIBE 19, candidates were asked 100 questions about 19 different topics, Hindustan Times reports.

The provisional answer key was issued on December 28, 2024. The objection window opened on December 30, 2024, and closed on January 10, 2025. Candidates who wished to file objections to the answer key had to pay Rs 500 per objection.

The final answer key was released on March 6, 2025.

Officials said that 28 questions had been dropped, including 7 from Set A, 7 from Set B, 7 from Set C, and 7 from Set D of the exam.

The final answer key was created after a panel of experts reviewed and confirmed the candidates' objections to the provisional key.

When the AIBE 19 results are announced, they can be checked using the following steps: