Youth Congress activists scuffle with police in Odisha, demand reinstatement of suspended MLA

Tensions flared in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, March 13, as Youth Congress activists clashed with the police while protesting against the suspension of senior Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati from the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The demonstrators, led by Youth Congress leader Ranjit Patra, were marching from Bhubaneswar Club towards the chief minister’s official residence when police intervened, leading to a scuffle. Some protesters managed to breach the barricades before being detained, PTI reports.

In addition to Bahinipati’s suspension, the protest also focused on the alleged rise in crimes against women. The agitators demanded the formation of a House Committee to investigate such crimes and urged the government to introduce stricter laws to tackle violence against women.

In a statement, the Youth Congress criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that its MLAs had physically attacked opposition members within the assembly. "If an MLA is not safe inside the House, how can the government ensure the security of 4.5 crore people in the state?" the statement questioned.

The protestors specifically sought action against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling and BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra, whom they accused of assaulting Bahinipati during a heated exchange in the assembly on March 11.

The senior Congress leader, representing Jeypore, had attempted to disrupt proceedings by climbing onto the Speaker’s podium while demanding a statement from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the alleged rise in violence against women.

As PTI reports, when he later approached Urban Development Minister K C Mohapatra’s seat, BJP legislators allegedly confronted him, with Mishra reportedly grabbing him by his shirt collar.

Speaker Surama Padhy suspended Bahinipati for seven days over his conduct during the session, a move that has sparked backlash from the opposition. The Congress has since doubled down on its allegations, accusing the BJP of suppressing dissent within the assembly.