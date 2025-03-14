Rajasthan: Student refuses to be smeared with colour on Holi, strangled to death

In Dausa, Rajasthan, a 25-year-old student was beaten and strangled to death after refusing to apply colour during Holi festivities.

The gruesome murder of 25-year-old student Hansraj Meena, who was preparing for competitive examinations in a public library in Ralwas village, was allegedly carried out by three brothers: Ashok, Bablu, and Kaluram, Maktoob Media reports.

According to CCTV footage from the library, Hansraj refused to be smeared with colours, so the trio kicked him, assaulted him with belts, and eventually strangled him to death.

Following the murder, family members and villagers organised a protest, with Hansraj's body blocking a national highway in the area until 1 am yesterday, Thursday, March 13.

They wanted Rs 50 lakh as compensation, a government employment for the family, and the accused's prompt arrest.

According to Lalsot Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dinesh Agarwal, the culprits have been identified using CCTV footage and are currently on the run, while a six-member team has been created to arrest them, ensuring that necessary action will be taken.

Several cities and towns in India, such as Sambal (Uttar Pradesh), Hyderabad (Telangana), Bhubaneswar (Odisha) and Indore (Madhya Pradesh) saw police restrictions, to avoid clashes and such incidents during today’s Holi celebrations.