Pi Day 2025: The math, the mystery, and the pies

Every year, mathematicians, educators, and enthusiasts mark March 14 as Pi Day, celebrating one of the most fundamental constants in mathematics: π (pi). Defined as the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, pi is an irrational number that extends infinitely beyond its commonly known approximation, 3.14159.

Pi is more than just a classroom concept. It plays a crucial role in geometry, physics, engineering, and even cryptography, appearing in calculations involving circles, waves, and oscillations.

According to News18, Pi Day is not only a tribute to this essential mathematical constant but also an opportunity for fun activities, including pie-eating contests and memory challenges to recall pi’s longest-known sequence.

Origins and history

The quest to determine pi’s value dates back over 4,000 years, with ancient Egyptian and Babylonian mathematicians making early estimates. Greek mathematician Archimedes of Syracuse (circa 250 BC) was one of the first to develop a systematic method to approximate pi.

The symbol ‘π’ itself, however, was introduced much later by Welsh mathematician William Jones in 1706 and later popularised by Swiss mathematician Leonhard Euler in 1737. The modern celebration of Pi Day began in 1988 when American physicist Larry Shaw organised the first event at the San Francisco Exploratorium.

As News18 reports, March 14 was chosen because its numerical representation (3/14) matches the first three digits of pi. The date also coincides with the birth anniversary of renowned physicist Albert Einstein, further elevating its significance.

Why Pi Day matters

Pi’s influence extends far beyond academics. Some theories suggest that even the Pyramids of Giza were constructed using its principles. Famous mathematicians like Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz, Leonardo Fibonacci, and Isaac Newton dedicated time to studying and refining its calculations.

Today, Pi Day is recognised globally, with activities ranging from mathematical contests to informal celebrations involving pies — both sweet and savoury. Schools, universities, and scientific institutions use the occasion to promote interest in mathematics and science.