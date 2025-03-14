NEET-UG 2024 paper leak: “45 students involved,” says gov’t, no response on officials’ involvement

The Government of India told the Parliament on Wednesday, March 11, that 45 students were found to be involved in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) leak a year ago, but did not comment on the possible involvement of exam centre administrators.

Indian National Congress (INC) leader Neeraj Dangi enquired in the Rajya Sabha whether any administrative responsibility had been assigned. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers NEET-Undergraduate, a standardised national entrance exam used to select students for medical, dentistry, and AYUSH programmes.

Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education, stated that a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe was underway, with five charge sheets filed against 45 accused persons. He evaded the question of whether any officials were involved in the leak, The Telegraph reports.

Majumdar also stated that paper leaks occurred during the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) exam in 2006, the Common Proficiency Test in 2007, and the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) in 2009.

Tiruchi Siva, a Rajya Sabha member from the Dravida Munnethra Kazhagam (DMK) asked about how many public personnel were involved in the NEET leak and what action was taken against them. Majumdar stated that the 45 accused individuals were students against whom action was being taken.

“There is no systemic leak as mentioned by the Supreme Court. Steps will be taken against those who have resorted to unfair means. We have asked the authorities to take appropriate decisions on the 45 students, wherever they are studying,” Majumdar said.