"Need to strike equilibrium between professional-personal life": Panellists at SRM University-AP

SRM University- Andhra Pradesh (AP) hosted the second edition of its flagship event, Trending Issues in Management, organised by the Department of Management at the Paari School of Business.

The event focused on the theme Work-Life Balance, inspired by recent remarks from corporate leaders Narayana Murthy and SN Subrahmanyan, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Industry experts participated in the panel, including Deloitte India Vice-President Krishna Repaka, Former-Quadrant Human Resources (HR) Director Dr Deepak Bidla, and Netenrich Inc Senior Director Roshni MJ Dr Chintan Doshi, Senior Director HR at Nium, delivered the keynote address, while Prof Bharadwaj Sivakumaran, Dean of Paari School of Business, moderated the session.

Dr Doshi outlined eight key reasons why people work, highlighting that while money is a factor, respect, prestige, credibility, and being an inspiration to others hold greater significance.

Roshni stressed the importance of teamwork and organisational goals, noting that deadlines and individual interests must be balanced, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The panellists unanimously agreed on the necessity of work-life balance while emphasising the need to strike an equilibrium between professional and personal life.