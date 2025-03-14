Kerala polytechnic hostel ganja raid: Three taken into custody, SFI leader released on bail

A police raid at the men's hostel of Kalamassery Government Polytechnic College in Kerala resulted in the recovery of two kilograms of ganja and the arrest of three students, including an activist from the Students' Federation of India (SFI). The raid, conducted late on Thursday night, March 13, was based on a tip-off received by the Kochi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

According to IANS, officials were shocked upon reaching the hostel. As one senior police official stated, "When we entered the room, we saw the students sitting and packing the ganja in very small packets, to be sold. We recovered this from two rooms. Three students were taken into custody. We are on the lookout for three students who managed to run away."

The contraband was allegedly being prepared for sale during the Holi festivities planned for the following day.

Among those taken into custody were SFI union leader Abhiraj and two others, Adidityan and Akash. While Abhiraj and Adidityan were released on station bail the next morning, Akash remains in custody as 1.9 kg of the seized ganja was reportedly recovered from him. He is expected to be produced before a local court soon.

The raid continued until 4.00 am, and IANS reports that the police are now investigating the source of the drugs, believed to have been supplied by a Malayalee dealer whose identity has been established.

Meanwhile, local SFI leaders have distanced themselves from the incident, shifting focus onto another suspect, Adil, from the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress party.

SFI leader Devaraj remarked, "Adil is the room-mate of Akash and he escaped. SFI leader Abhiraj was not in the room when the raid was taking place. Nothing was recovered from him either. But the media is giving news only about SFI."

The college administration, embarrassed by the incident, has announced that all students taken into custody will be suspended. State Excise Minister MB Rajesh emphasised that legal proceedings will continue irrespective of political affiliations.