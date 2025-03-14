Infosys work-from-home cap: Employees need managerial approval to exceed limit

Infosys, one of India’s largest IT firms, has issued a clarification regarding its work-from-home (WFH) policy, reinforcing that employees will need managerial approval to exceed the mandated 10-day in-office requirement. The update follows concerns over a “system intervention” feature that was introduced alongside the policy.

The new rule, effective from March 10, requires employees to work from their designated base office for at least 10 days each month. Previously, employees could log WFH days without additional approvals, but as reported by The Economic Times (ET), the company’s attendance system will now prevent default approvals for work-from-home requests beyond the set limit.

The intervention was first communicated by Infosys unit heads, raising speculation among employees about potential automatic leave deductions if the in-office requirement was not met. However, Infosys has clarified that additional WFH days will not be blocked outright but will be marked as “exceptions” in the attendance system, requiring a manager’s approval to regularise them.

The WFH tracking system, as reported by ET, now provides employees with a breakdown of their available remote work days, used quota, and remaining balance. Those exceeding their WFH limit will see their additional requests flagged for review.

One Infosys employee quoted by ET noted, “Managers now enjoy the discretion to approve or deny a (regularisation) request. A lot will also depend on the relationship between an employee and his manager.”

In an internal email sent last week, Infosys functional heads reminded employees of the hybrid work policy, stating, “Starting March 10, 2025, system interventions will be implemented to limit the number of work-from-home days that can be applied each month. These measures are designed to ensure compliance with the new hybrid work requirements while maintaining flexibility for employees.”

Infosys, founded by Narayana Murthy, employs approximately 3,23,000 people globally. The company’s latest move signals a structured shift towards a hybrid work model while reinforcing in-office engagement.