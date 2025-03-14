Holi stains don’t have to haunt you forever: A student's guide to removing stubborn colours

Holi is great. It’s all laughs, selfies, and smearing colours on unsuspecting friends. But then reality hits: you’ve got an 8.00 am class tomorrow, or maybe a date, or an interview, and your face still resembles an abstract painting. A tie-dye experiment gone wrong.
Fear not, though, dear student, here’s your post-Holi survival manual to undo your vibrant adventures without shedding tears (or layers of skin). But time is of the essence. You have to act quickly, before the colour sets in. Or, at least, before your warden (or mom) sees it.
Chemical-based colours can leave you looking like a neon sign, but scrubbing your skin like a kitchen sink is not the solution.
Oil first, wash later: Forgot to oil your skin before Holi? Rookie mistake. But it’s not too late; rub some coconut or olive oil on the stained areas and let it sit for 15 minutes before washing with a mild soap. Trust us, it's better than scrubbing until you question your life choices.
Go natural: A besan (gram flour) and curd paste makes for a great colour remover. Plus, you’ll smell like a snack. Aloe vera is also a lifesaver if your skin feels like it’s been personally attacked.
No hot water: Is your name Maggi by some chance? No? Then avoid hot water. Unless you want to set the colours deeper into your skin, lukewarm or cold water is the way to go. This is your face, not instant noodles.
If your hair now resembles the Holi banner your dad forwarded on the family group, don’t panic.
Vinegar rinse: Mix apple cider vinegar with water and rinse your hair before shampooing. It helps break down colour pigments. Yes, it smells weird. It’s also less embarrassing than whatever you’re trying to fix in the first place.
Deep conditioning: Your hair’s been through a lot. Show it some love with a hydrating hair mask. Coconut oil, curd, or a banana mask will help restore moisture. And possibly make you smell like a tropical smoothie. Which is better than smelling like vinegar, though, yes? Probably?
Denim, white T-shirts, your favourite hoodie… Holi doesn’t discriminate.
Act fast: The longer you wait, the harder it gets. Rinse your clothes in cold water before the stains claim permanent residency.
Lemon juice and salt: This combo works wonders on stains. Rub the mixture on stubborn spots and let it sit before washing. Think of it as lemonade, but for clothes. Just don't drink it.
Baking soda soak: For those truly cursed stains, make a paste with baking soda and water, apply, and let it work its magic before scrubbing.
If your phone looks like it went to war with gulal, here’s what to do:
For dry powder stains: Use a soft microfiber cloth to wipe it off. Whatever you do, don’t blow on it, unless you want colourful dust inside your charging port forever.
For stubborn stains: A little isopropyl alcohol on a microfiber cloth can help clean the mess without wrecking your device. Do not use water! Water and gadgets mix about as well as your phone and your roommate's hands.
Ports and speakers: Stuck colour? Use a toothpick wrapped in cotton or a can of compressed air. Do NOT poke it with a pen tip in a fit of frustration.
If your hostel room now looks like a crime scene, here’s how to save your deposit:
Floors and walls: Vinegar and water work wonders. If your roommates or family complain about the smell… well, they’re probably within their rights to do so. Tell them it’s a science experiment or something.
Shoes: “Toothpaste isn’t just for your teeth” is probably something you’ve never read before, but it’s true! Scrub it on stained sneakers with an old toothbrush, and they’ll (hopefully) look less tragic.
Bedsheets and curtains: Soak them in detergent and baking soda before tossing them in the washing machine. Or just embrace the Holi aesthetic, and convince yourself that the colours make for unique room décor.
Holi colours may be stubborn, but they don’t have to stick around until next year. With these quick fixes, you can forget they ever existed. Now go forth and clean, hydrate, and get back to life! May your skin glow brighter than your future (and definitely brighter than your attendance record).
Until next year’s Holi chaos, of course.