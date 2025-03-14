Holi stains don’t have to haunt you forever: A student's guide to removing stubborn colours

Holi is great. It’s all laughs, selfies, and smearing colours on unsuspecting friends. But then reality hits: you’ve got an 8.00 am class tomorrow, or maybe a date, or an interview, and your face still resembles an abstract painting. A tie-dye experiment gone wrong.

Fear not, though, dear student, here’s your post-Holi survival manual to undo your vibrant adventures without shedding tears (or layers of skin). But time is of the essence. You have to act quickly, before the colour sets in. Or, at least, before your warden (or mom) sees it.