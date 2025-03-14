Holi special: Class XII students who cant take Hindi exam due to festival to get a special chance, says CBSE

In view of the constraints that some students may face owing to Holi celebrations which are likely to extend till March 15, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided that those students who find it difficult to appear may decide not to appear on that day and such students would be given an opportunity to appear along with those for whom a special exam is conducted.

This special examination will be conducted as per the policy of the Board, said the CBSE in an official circular released on Thursday evening, March 13.

This exam will be held along with a special examination conducted for students participating in National or International level sports events.

"In view of the constraints that some students may face, it has been decided that, while Examination would be held on March 15, those students who find it difficult to appear in the same may decide not to appear on that day, i.e., March 15. It has, further, been decided that such students would be given an opportunity to appear along with those students for whom a special exam is held," read the CBSE circular.

It further read, "It has been informed to CBSE that, though the festival of Holi would be celebrated on 14th March, 2025, in most parts of the country, in few places, either the celebrations would take place on 15th March, 2025 or celebrations would spill over to 15th March, 2025.The CBSE also highlighted that it made a significant move by announcing the date sheet for board examinations 3 months in advance. This decision was aimed at providing students with ample time to plan their study schedule effectively. This proactive step helped students to manage their time better and approach their studies in a more organized and efficient manner. As part of the schedule, CBSE examination for Hindi Core (302)/Hindi Elective (002) for Class XII is scheduled to be held on 15th March, 2025. However CBSE reiterates its commitment for the welfare of students while maintaining the sanctity of the Board Examinations. Thus this option has been given."