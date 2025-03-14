All about Rakshit Chaurasia, law student who mowed down a woman with a speeding car

The driver of the speeding Volkswagen that killed a woman and injured two others on the night of Thursday, March 13, in Vadodara, Gujarat, has been identified as Rakshit Chaurasia, a law student from Varanasi. He was allegedly driving while being in an inebriated condition.

The event occurred near the Amrapali Complex and was filmed on CCTV, News18.

Passersby also caught the aftermath of the accident on their phones, and the footage have already gone viral on social media.

In the video, Chaurasia is seen stepping out of the car after crashing into the two-wheeler, shouting 'Nikita, Nikita!' and pacing about.

At one point, he even yelled 'Another Round, Another Round!' before chanting 'Om Namah Shivay' (I pray to Shiva) twice as people swarmed around him and began to assault him.

Subsequent videos of the incident showed people paraded him around, thrashing him for the deaths he caused, and handed him over to the police.

Rakshit remains in police custody, and Meet Chauhan, the other passenger in the car with him, has also been arrested. Meet owns the vehicle that Rakshit was driving at the time of the accident.

Rakshit is a law student at MS University in Vadodara, and is originally from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. According to witnesses, the car was travelling at 100 kmph when it collided with the two-wheeler due to a fast bend made by the driver.

“A car was moving from Sangam to Muktananad crossroad. It met with an accident while overspeeding. The police reached the spot and arrested one accused, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia. One woman has died and four others are injured. It is a case of drinking and driving," Gujarat Police official Panna Momaya told news organisations.