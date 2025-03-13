UP: NEET-PG 2024 stray vacancy counselling begins

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training in Uttar Pradesh has begun the selection process for the 2024 special stray counselling round of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG).

Candidates registered for the UP NEET PG 2024 Special Special Stray Counselling can now proceed with the choice-filling for their preferred medical colleges via the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The deadline to conclude the UP NEET PG 2024 special stray vacant round choice filling process is March 17, 2025. Seat allotment for special stray vacancy rounds will be based on seat availability, candidate preferences, and ranking, as per News18.

Only candidates who have successfully deposited the registration fee and security amount will be able to select their choices for counselling.

The seat allotment results will be released on March 17, 2025. Candidates will be able to view their results on the official website, upneet.gov.in.

The UP NEET PG 2024 allotment letter will be available for download between March 18 and March 20, 2025. Candidates must input their NEET roll number and password to get the allotment letter.

Here are a few crucial factors that candidates should remember:

The candidate can select as many choices as they want and can amend their choices until the final locking.

Choice filing will not be completed until candidates submit and lock their choices within the allotted time.

Choice locking is required; if not locked, online allotment will not occur.

Once an option is locked, it cannot be updated, amended, or changed.

Important dates to remember: