SSC announces final results for MTS 2025; 8,079 candidates qualified

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final results for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) 2025 examination, today, Thursday, March 13.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The SSC MTS 2025 merit list includes the names and roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. A total of 8,079 candidates have qualified for MTS posts, while results for 179 candidates have been put on hold due to suspected malpractices.

Additionally, 504 candidates have been rejected, debarred, or had their results cancelled.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted between September 30 and November 14, 2024, with results announced on January 21, 2025. For Havaldar posts, the Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) was conducted for 21,746 candidates, out of which 20,959 qualified.

The SSC aims to fill 11,518 vacancies through this recruitment.



How to check 'SSC MTS, Havaldar Result' 2024

1. Visit the official website ssc.gov.in

2. Navigate to the 'Result' tab on the homepage

3. Click on the 'MTS, Havaldar Result 2024' link

4. The results will be displayed on screen

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference



For the official notification, click on link