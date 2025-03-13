Roshni Nadar Malhotra: What you need to know about the third wealthiest Indian

Roshni Nadar Malhotra has emerged as a new corporate titan among India’s wealthiest, securing her spot as the third richest individual in the country, according to a Hindustan Times report published on Thursday, March 13.



Her rise to this position comes after a succession and transfer of a major stake in HCL Corporation to her, which has positioned her as a dominant figure in India’s corporate landscape, particularly within the tech sector, through her control of HCL Corporation.



On March 6, 2025, Shiv Nadar, the visionary founder of HCL Technologies, transferred 47% of his stakes in Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) Private Limited and HCL Corporation Private Limited to his daughter, Roshni. Executed via two gift deeds, this transfer has handed her the reins of HCL Tech and HCL Infosystems.



As the largest shareholder in HCL Corp, Roshni now wields majority control over one of India’s leading technology conglomerates.



Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra?

- Born in 1982 in New Delhi, Roshni is the sole child of Shiv and Kiran Nadar.



- Her educational journey began at Vasant Valley School, followed by a degree in Communications from Northwestern University and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the Kellogg School of Management.



- She holds prestigious positions, including membership in the Dean’s Advisory Council at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering and the Executive Board for Asia at Kellogg.



- Globally, she serves on the board of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC), and as an independent director at HDFC Asset Management Company.



- Roshni’s influence extends to philanthropy through her role as a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which drives educational and social initiatives.



- She has previously spearheaded VidyaGyan, a leadership academy aimed at empowering underprivileged students.