Panjab University students angered over spelling error during convocation

A stir has erupted at Panjab University over an alleged spelling error in its new logo, which appears on the convocation dress. Students claimed that the incorrect spelling had tarnished the university’s reputation, reported The Indian Express today, Thursday, March 13.



The issue dates back to 2019, when the convocation dress was redesigned per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.The university incorporated traditional embroidery, such as Phulkari, to celebrate the state's unique cultural heritage. However, students argue that while promoting cultural identity is commendable, ensuring the accuracy of the university’s name and logo is equally crucial.



In the new logo, the university’s name has been misspelled as ‘Punjab’ instead of ‘Panjab.’



According to The Indian Express report, students expressed disbelief that such an error occurred despite the supervision of the Fashion Technology Department’s committee. They criticised the committee for its negligence and accused the administration of failing to address the matter seriously, leading to mounting frustration.



Students are demanding immediate correction and action against those responsible. The university has not yet responded to this.



Panjab University’s 72nd convocation ceremony was presided over by President Droupadi Murmu. Olympian Manu Bhaker, was also conferred the prestigious PU Khel Ratna Award for her feats at the recent Paris Olympics 2024.