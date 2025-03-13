Over 50% Indian employees experiencing burnout due to poor work-life balance: Report

According to a survey performed by Vertex Group, a New York-based business process management firm, 52 per cent of Indian employees experience burnout as a result of poor work-life balance.

The poll, which included five states, offers insight into the growing worry over employee well-being in a post-pandemic world, Pune Mirror reports.

The poll included more than 1,500 working professionals from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh, and found a strong desire for more flexible working hours and a clearer separation of personal and professional duties.

Gagan Arora, Founder of Vertex Group, stated about the survey, “Work-life balance is the need of the hour, especially in the IT (Information Technology) sector. Organisations must adapt to employees' expectations and refrain from overloading them with work on weekends.”

“Weekends should be a time for individuals to rejuvenate and recharge for the upcoming week. Unless it is extremely urgent, employees should not be assigned work during this time," he added.

Further, 23 per cent of employees work outside of regular hours, which adds to their stress, the survey revealed.

It emphasises the need to prioritise mental well-being for organisational growth, as the recent untimely deaths of company leaders and employees as a result of work-related stress show the need for action.

Another striking discovery was that more than 20 per cent of employees are productive for only 2.5 to 3.5 hours every 8-9-hour shift. This suggests that extended work hours may diminish productivity and creativity.

"In this tech-oriented era, humans are turning into robots due to poor work-life balance and eventually lose their lives as the battery of their brains drains out. It is crucial to address this issue and harness technology to enhance skills and productivity instead of extending work hours beyond the office," Gagan added.