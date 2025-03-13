Karimnagar: Class VII student among 5 injured in stray dog attack

Five persons, including a Class VII student, were injured in an attack by a pack of stray dogs in Ragampeta village, Choppadandi mandal, on Wednesday, March 12, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Those injured — Deekonda Laxmi, Lingamma, Avula Laxmi, Dayyala Lasmaiah and student Sirra Risika — were rushed to a local primary health centre for first aid before being shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar for further treatment.

Doctors administered anti-rabies vaccines and treated injuries sustained on their hands and legs.

In the morning, when Risika was going for tuition and four others were cleaning near their respective houses, the stray dogs attacked them, said sources.

Condemning the incident, former Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) member Singireddy Krishna Reddy said, “Villagers, especially elderly residents and children, are terrified to walk on the roads. The government must intervene to eliminate this threat.”

He appealed to Choppadandi Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Medipally Satyam to implement measures to address the stray dog menace, according to the report by The New Indian Express.