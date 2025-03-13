Indian students studying abroad drop by 15% in 2024; Canada sees sharp decline

Government data presented in Parliament on Monday, March 10, revealed a nearly 15% decrease in the number of Indian students pursuing education abroad in 2024 compared to 2023, according to a Scroll.in report.

According to Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, 7,59,064 students went overseas in 2024, down from 8,92,989 in 2023 and slightly above the 7,50,365 recorded in 2022. The data was shared in response to a query by Indian Union Muslim League Member of Parliament (MP) ET Mohammed Basheer.



Here are some of the country-specific trends

- The decline was most pronounced in Canada, where numbers plummeted by 41%, from 2,33,532 students in 2023 to 1,37,608 in 2024, following stricter visa regulations that increased rejections and permit cancellations.



- The United States (US) saw a 13% drop, with 2,04,058 students in 2024 compared to 2,34,473 in 2023.



- The United Kingdom (UK) experienced a 28% decline, from 1,36,921 to 98,890 students in 2024.



- Australia recorded a decrease from 78,093 to 68,572 students in 2024.



- Russia’s Indian student population surged by 34%, reaching 31,444 in 2024 from 23,503 in 2023.



- France recorded a modest increase to 8,536 from 7,484 in 2023.



- Germany rose to 34,702 from 20,684 in 2022



- New Zealand jumped to 7,297 from 1,605 in 2022.



Concerns over authentic information

Member of Parliament (MP) Basheer also raised concerns about Indian students being deceived by agencies promising fake educational opportunities and part-time jobs abroad. He sought details on government welfare schemes and support systems.



The Ministry of Education responded that studying abroad is an individual choice, but highlighted the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF), established at Indian Missions worldwide. The ICWF provides contingency aid to Indian citizens, including students, on a means-tested basis. The ministry added that students are encouraged to register with Indian Missions and the MADAD (Ministry of External Affairs in Aid of Diaspora in Distress) Portal to ensure the timely resolution of grievances.