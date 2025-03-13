IISER scientist dies after parking dispute in Mohali

A parking dispute turns deadly in Sector 67, Mohali, leading to the tragic demise of Dr Abhishek Swarnkar, a 39-year-old scientist at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), reported Hindustan Times today, Thursday, March 13.



Dr Swarnkar, originally from West Bengal, was allegedly pushed and punched by his neighbour, Monty, on Tuesday night, March 11, during an argument over a parking space near his rented home.



Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. As per CCTV footage of the incident Monty and other locals standing near Dr Swarnkar’s bike.



As the scientist approached to move the vehicle, an argument broke out, escalating into physical assault. The footage reportedly shows Monty shoving him to the ground and repeatedly punching him in the stomach.



Witnesses say both families intervened to break up the fight, but by then, Dr Swarnkar had collapsed on the street and was unable to get up.



Victim, a prominent scientist

Dr Swarnkar was a renowned researcher whose work had been published in international journals. After working in Switzerland, he had recently returned to India and joined IISER Mohali as a project scientist.



He had also recently undergone a kidney transplant, with his sister as the donor, and was undergoing dialysis at the time of the incident.



Legal action

The victim’s family has demanded strict action against Monty. Mohali police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and are closely examining CCTV footage to proceed with the investigation, as per reports.

