H-1B visa demand goes down as application fees shoots up

The demand for H-1B visa applications from Hyderabad has dropped significantly this year, with local consultancies citing increased costs and new filing limits as major deterrents. According to the Times of India, the reduction comes after the Government of the United States of America (USA) raised fees dramatically and tightened criteria limiting the number of applications.

Hyderabad, home to large international corporations such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, has long been a hotbed of H-1B candidates. However, this year, consulting firms report a record dip in interest.

Consultants cited growing uncertainty about US job prospects and the higher application fee — from USD 10 to USD 215 — as major factors discouraging applicants.

The new restriction, which allows only one application per individual and is tied to a single passport, has also influenced demand.

"The fact that the new rule prevents people from filing multiple applications and mandates only one application against one passport has also led to less demand," said Arun Teja Bukkaparapu, a visa consultant to Times of India.

"I have not even received a single call about H-1B filing until now," he added.

To recall, the H-1B visa programme allows American employers and companies to employ foreign workers in specialised occupations. The programme’s popularity is high among Indians, especially for tech jobs.

However, the second presidency of Donald Trump began with a crackdown on H-1B visas, increasing their waiting time and application fees as part of a larger anti-immigration policy, causing panic among existing H-1B holders and disinterest among potential applicants.