Bomb hoax triggers panic at Bhimavaram dental college

An email warning of a bomb at a private dental college in Bhimavaram, West Godavari, caused panic among students and staff on Wednesday, March 12.

Bhimavaram One Town Police rushed to the college upon receiving the alert. A bomb squad and dog squad conducted a thorough search after evacuating students and staff. Officials later declared the threat a hoax, said Bhimavaram Rural Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Veerraju.

The college administration reported the email in the morning, prompting a three-hour search operation before authorities confirmed the campus was safe, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the sender of the hoax email. Bhimavaram Rural Police have registered a case, and a probe is underway.

In more news...

In the digital era, job creation is more crucial than job acquisition, and students should focus on launching start-ups, said Dr. Ravi K. Gujjula (IIT Hyderabad), Additional Personal Secretary to the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

He inaugurated the Blitzkrieg programme organised by the Computer Science Department of PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, Vijayawada, at the Siddhartha Auditorium on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gujjula said that while 80% of society consists of followers, the new generation must become game changers who embrace challenges, according to the report by The New Indian Express.